What! Tiny curious toddler infiltrates WHITE HOUSE grounds; Here's what happened next

White House, which is the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States, and is considered one of the safest places in the world, was intruded on by a tiny toddler.

According to the US Secret Service Uniformed Division officers, who are responsible for security at the White House, the curious toddler was the first trespasser who earned the title of "tiniest intruder" ever since the structure was built. The security officers said the "tiny boy" squeezed through the metal fencing on the north side of the executive mansion.

Though there were no security threats to US President Joe Biden, it was considered a "security breach", with no penalty for the toddler. Also, it was not immediately known whether the US President was present inside the premises or not.

Secret Servicemen reunites toddler with his parents

Later, the statement released by the Secret Service, said the officers walked across the North Lawn to retrieve the tot and reunite him with his parents on Pennsylvania Avenue. Access to the complex was briefly restricted while officers conducted the reunification. Officers briefly questioned the parents before allowing them to continue on their way.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said officers “encountered a curious young visitor along the White House north fence line who briefly entered White House grounds.”

“The White House security systems instantly triggered Secret Service officers and the toddler and parents were quickly reunited,” he said in a statement.

Complex intrusion in recent years

It may be the first successful intrusion onto the complex since the White House fence was doubled in height to roughly 13 feet (3.96 meters) in recent years after a series of security breaches. While taller, the new fence has an additional inch of space between pickets, for a total of 5½ inches (12.7 centimetres) between posts. Older children have sometimes become stuck in the iconic barrier, which has also been the scene of demonstrations, with protesters chaining themselves to the fence.

