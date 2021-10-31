Follow us on Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Vladimir Putin urges for mechanism to adjust COVID vaccines among G20 members.

The continuing mutations of the coronavirus call for a mechanism that would allow vaccines to be adjusted to virus changes quickly, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Considering that the virus keeps mutating, we have to work out mechanisms for systematic and quick upgrade of vaccines," Putin told a G20 summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed that the Group of 20 (G20) countries should solve as soon as possible the problem of mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccines and vaccination certificates.

The Russian president also pointed out that many countries were still struggling to gain access to the existing vaccines.

"This is happening because of, among other things, unfair competition, protectionism and the fact that some countries, including inside G20, are not ready to mutually recognise vaccines and vaccine certificates, I believe," Putin said.

He also called on the G20 members to develop mechanisms for a systematic and prompt update of vaccines given the fact that the coronavirus continues to mutate, Xinhua news agency reported.

Putin stressed the importance of increasing international cooperation in healthcare and accentuated the role of the World Health Organization, saying that steps that would infringe upon its prerogatives are unacceptable.

