US: Two students from Telangana die in car crash in Arizona; families seek Centre's help

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Two students hailing from Telangana, studying in the United States, died in a car crash in the US state of Arizona. The duo were identified as Nivesh Mukka and Goutham Kumar Parsi, both 19 years old, who were killed when a car they were travelling in collided dead-on with another car in Peoria on Saturday night (local time), according to the information received by the families.

While Nivesh hailed from Huzurabad town in Karimnagar district, Goutham Kumar was from Station Ghanpur in Jangaon district. Both were pursuing computer science engineering at Arizona State University.

Both of them were returning home along with their friends from the university. The car coming from the opposite end rammed into their vehicle, resulting in their deaths on the spot. Drivers of both the cars sustained injuries.

Families seek government’s help

Nivesh is the son of doctor couple Naveen and Swathi. The families of the two students have appealed to the Narendra Modi government to help in bringing the bodies home.

(With IANS inputs)

ALSO READ | US: 5-year-old brother, sister killed as drunken woman crashes car into birthday party in Michigan