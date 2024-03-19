US: Trump sparks row after saying Jews voting for Democrats 'hate Israel and their religion'

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS (FILE) Former US President Donald Trump.

New York: Former US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) sparked controversy once again by remarking that Jews who vote for Democrats in America "hate Israel and their religion", sparking a firestorm of criticism from the White House and Jewish leaders. In an interview, the Republican presumptive nominee was asked about the growing criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu among Democrats over the rising death toll in Gaza.

Responding to his former aide Sebastian Gorka, Trump said, "I actually think they hate Israel. I think they hate Israel. And the Democrat party hates Israel." He carried on by saying, "Any Jewish person that votes for Democrats hates their religion. They hate everything about Israel and they should be ashamed of themselves because Israel will be destroyed."

The comments sparked an immediate backlash from the White House, President Joe Biden's campaign and Jewish leaders. The vast majority of Jewish Americans identify as Democrats, but Trump has often accused them of disloyalty, perpetuating what critics say is an antisemitic trope. White House spokesperson Andrew Bates cast the comments as "vile and unhinged antisemitic rhetoric".

Furore over Trump's comments

“As Antisemitic crimes and acts of hate have increased across the world — among them the deadliest attack committed against the Jewish people since the Holocaust — leaders have an obligation to call hate what it is and bring Americans together against it,” he said. “There is no justification for spreading toxic, false stereotypes that threaten fellow citizens. None.”

Biden's election campaign also criticised Trump's remarks and said the ex-President is the only person who should be ashamed. "Trump is going to lose again this November because Americans are sick of his hateful resentment, personal attacks, and extreme agenda," said spokesman James Singer.

Jonathan Greenblatt, who heads the Anti-Defamation League, said, “Accusing Jews of hating their religion because they might vote for a particular party is defamatory & patently false. Serious leaders who care about the historic US-Israel alliance should focus on strengthening, rather than unraveling, bipartisan support for the State of Israel."

The Pew Research Center reported in 2021 that Jews are “among the most consistently liberal and Democratic groups in the US,” with 7 in 10 Jewish adults identifying with or leaning toward the Democratic Party. In 2020, it found that nearly three-quarters of American Jews disapproved of Trump's performance as president, with just 27 per cent rating him positively.

Biden faces rising criticism over Israel-Hamas war

Trump's comments come as Biden has been facing mounting pressure from the progressive wing of his party over his administration's support for Israel in its retaliatory offensive in Gaza. More than 31,000 Palestinians have been killed since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory.

While Biden continues to back Israel's right to defend itself, he has increasingly criticised Netanyahu over the rising death toll in Gaza. Recently, the US president said he needed to have a “come to Jesus” conversation with the Israeli leader. He has also accused Netanyahu of “hurting Israel more than helping Israel," and "he must pay more attention to the innocent lives being lost as a consequence of the actions taken".

On Monday, Biden held a telephonic conversation with Netanyahu for the first time in over a month, during which the US president told the Israeli PM that he was deeply concerned about the prospect of Israel conducting major military operations in Rafah on the lines of those in Gaza City and Khan Younis, according to US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. Netanyahu agreed to send an inter-agency team of Israeli officials to Washington to hold discussions on an alternative approach to target key Hamas elements in the southern Gaza city of Rafah and secure the Egypt-Gaza border without a major ground invasion.

In a speech last week, Senate Majority Leader Schumer sharply criticised Netanyahu's handling of the war in Gaza, warning that the civilian toll was damaging Israel's standing around the world. He also called for Israel to hold new elections and described Netanyahu as an obstacle to peace. While the White House formally distanced itself from Schumer's comments, Biden said a lot of his officials agreed with Schumer.

Netanyahu retorted that Schumer's remarks were "completely inappropriate"Trump took particular issue with Schumer's remarks, accusing him of being "very anti-Israel now". The Senate leader responded by accusing Trump of "making highly partisan and hateful rants", adding that making Israel a partisan issue hurts the relationship enjoyed between the two countries.

Americans have increasingly disapproved of Israel's military operation in Gaza, according to surveys from The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. In January, 50 per cent of US adults said the military response from Israel in the Gaza Strip had gone too far, up from 40 per cent in November.

Trump's 'bloodbath' comment

Last week, Trump sparked another row when he warned of a “bloodbath” in the country if he does not get elected again in the presidential polls later this year. “Now, if I don't get elected, it's gonna be a bloodbath. That's going to be the least of it. It's going to be a bloodbath for the country,” Trump was quoted as saying at a rally near Ohio's Dayton.

It was not clear what Trump exactly meant by his remarks, as the former US President was complaining about the automobile industry. Addressing the crowd, he said China will not be able to sell any vehicles imported to the US if he gets re-elected.

(with inputs from agencies)