US: FBI offers $10,000 for information on missing Indian female student in New Jersey

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information about a 29-year-old female student from India who went missing from the state of New Jersey more than four years ago. The student was identified as Mayushi Bhagat, who was last seen leaving her apartment on April 29, 2019, wearing "colourful pyjama pants and a black T-shirt".

Bhagat's family reported her missing on May 1, 2019. The FBI Newark Field Office and the Jersey City Police Department are seeking the public’s help in solving Bhagat’s disappearance, having added her name to its list of "missing persons" in July last year.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to USD 10,000 for information leading to her location or recovery, in its bid to seek public assistance to locate her whereabouts. The FBI said that anyone with information about Bhagat, her whereabouts, or her disappearance, should call FBI Newark or the Jersey City Police Department.

“They could receive a reward of up to USD 10,000 for information leading to her location or recovery,” the statement issued last week said.

Who is Mayushi Bhagat?

Bhagat was born in July 1994 in India and was in the United States on a student visa to complete her education at the New York Institute of Technology. According to the FBI, she speaks English, Hindi and Urdu and detectives say she has friends in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Bhagat is described as 5’10” with black hair and brown eyes. She came to the United States in 2016 on an F1 student visa. Her missing poster has been added to the FBI's 'Most Wanted' page of its website under the list of 'kidnapping/missing persons'.

Another Indian student found dead

Meanwhile, a tragic incident occurred in the United Kingdom, when a missing Indian student identified as Gurashman Singh Bhatia was found dead in a lake in the Canary Wharf area of east London. The UK’s Metropolitan Police on Thursday appealed for information to piece together the last movements of Bhatia. The Met Police said the 23-year-old had been reported missing after a night out with friends last Thursday, December 14.

Officers went on to carry out “extensive enquiries”, including viewing CCTV, speaking to witnesses and analysing phone and financial data. Water searches were also carried out in the area and a body believed to be that of Bhatia was recovered by police divers in the water in South Quay.

