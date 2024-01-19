US: Trump makes racist remarks towards rival Nikki Haley, Indian-American Congressman responds

Follow us on Image Source : AP US Republican presidential candidates Donald Trump and Nikki Haley

Former US President Donald Trump unleashed a barrage of attacks towards her Republican presidential rival Nikki Haley, using racist undertones to question her eligibility to run as President, as the GOP primary intensifies in New Hampshire. Trump went after Haley by misspelling her first name, Nimarata, as 'Nimrada' in his Truth Social post and claiming she was ineligible to run because her parents were not US citizens at the time of her birth.

“Anyone listening to Nikki ‘Nimrada’ Haley’s wacked out speech last night, would think that she won the Iowa Primary. She didn’t, and she couldn’t even beat a very flawed Ron DeSanctimonious, who’s out of money, and out of hope,” Trump posted on Truth Social on Tuesday. He pushed the false "birther" questions by targeting her parents' citizenship status, a tactic he used against former President Barack Obama by emphasising his middle name Hussein and claiming he was not born in the US.

The aggressive tone marks a departure from Trump's earlier acknowledgement of Haley's capabilities during his victory speech in Iowa. In recent weeks, Trump's campaign has recognised Haley as a significant contender in New Hampshire, prompting an increased focus on her in campaign activities, according to CNN.

Article II of the US Constitution sets the eligibility rules for presidents. They must be at least 35 years old; they must have lived in the US for at least 14 years; and they must be a “natural born citizen". The 14th Amendment says that anyone born in the US automatically becomes an American citizen.

While Haley's parents were indeed Indian citizens when she was born in Bamberg, South Carolina, they later became naturalised US citizens. As per the law, anyone born on US soil is a natural-born citizen of the United States who is eligible to run for President. However, pro-Trump lawyer Paul Ingrassia pushed the theory that a "natural born citizen" is born on American soil to two parents who are already citizens.

Trump has pushed the same claims against Obama and US Vice President Kamala Harris, who was also born in the US to immigrant parents. He also used the claims against Senator Ted Cruz, who was born in Canada. These charges have often been rejected as the people involved were recognised as natural-born citizens. Trump has also called for an end to birthright citizenship.

Trump's 'threatened, insecure': Haley's response

Reacting to Trump's racist remarks, Haley, the former UN Ambassador and ex-South Carolina Governor, said the former President was "threatened and insecure". "I know President Trump well. That’s what he does when he feels threatened, that’s what he does when he feels insecure,” she told CNN.

"Well, first, I am the proud daughter of Bamberg, South Carolina, so I love my sweet town and I’m proud to say I’m from there. So, that’s the first question, we can throw that out the window," she added. "I know that I am a threat. I know that’s why he’s doing that. So it’s not going to waste any energy from me."

Vivek Ramaswamy, Trump's staunch supporter who dropped out of the Republican presidential race on Monday and endorsed Trump, has also tried to attack Haley over her given name.

Responded to the attacks from Ramaswamy in a Fox News interview, Haley said, “First of all, I was born with Nikki on my birth certificate, I was raised as Nikki, I married a Haley, and so that is what my name is, so he can say or misspell or do whatever he wants.”

Haley has positioned herself against both Trump and President Joe Biden. Haley highlights concerns about having two 80-year-olds running for president and criticizes their spending policies. She recently refused to participate in debates unless Trump took the stage, leading to the cancellations of two planned debates. While Trump seeks a decisive victory, Haley's rise, particularly among moderate voters, poses a challenge to Trump's front-runner status.

Indian-American congressman blasts Trump

Meanwhile, Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi condemned Trump's alleged "birther" claims against Haley. “It’s sadly no surprise that Donald Trump is back at it with more false and racist ‘birther’ claims,” Indian American Congressman Krishnamoorthi, who is a Democrat, said in a statement on Thursday.

“As a proud Indian American immigrant, the hateful attacks the former president is launching against Nikki Haley are all too familiar to me. Any Republican who claims to support the South Asian community should condemn this rhetoric,” Krishnamoorthi said.

As Trump increases his campaign schedule and continues aggressive attacks on Haley, the New Hampshire primary on January 23 becomes a pivotal battleground after his landslide win in Iowa. The CNN poll indicates a narrowing lead for Trump, particularly among self-identified moderate voters.

