US Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Voting kicks off in New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire

US Presidential Election 2020: The United States is voting today to decide who will sit in The White House for next four years after a firece election campaign led by incumbent President Donald Trump, democratic rival Joe Biden ended on Monday.

New Delhi Updated on: November 03, 2020 17:45 IST
Image Source : AP

Lisa Carrera, a former Los Angeles Unified School history teacher from La Puente, Calif., holds the hand of her grandson Maverick, 2, after casting her ballot in-person at the Top of the Park at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

US Presidential Election 2020: The United States is voting today to decide who will sit in The White House for next four years after a firece election campaign led by incumbent President Donald Trump, democratic rival Joe Biden ended on Monday. This US Presidential Election has been one of the most unpredicted election ever since it is taking place during the pandemic. It's the first major election in the world in the time of coronavirus which has hit every country in the world and taken incumbent governments' performance under scrutiny. The pandemic has not just hit the health system but actually disbalanced the current eco-system of how we leading our present lives, therefore, a general election in these times is a big headace for any present elected regime. US voters who are out there to vote today would be casting their vote on a number of issues be it handling of the pandemic by the government, jobs lost and its restoration, impact on the lifesyle and its management by the government, the social support, help to businesses who suffered the most because of the pandemic, social harmony, the China factor, and many more. Amid, all this, both Trump and Biden have declared each other as unfit to run the country, so let's and watch who the people of America finally choose to run the country for next years. FULL COVERAGE

  • Nov 03, 2020 5:44 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    What time voting will close in each state: Check list

    State-wise list to check when will vote close in each state.

    6:00 PM | Indiana, Kentucky

    7:00 PM | Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Vermont, Virginia and Wyoming

    7:30 PM | Arkansas, North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia

    8:00 PM | Alaska, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, Washington, D.C. and Wisconsin. 

    9:00 PM | Lowa, New York and North Dakota.

  • Nov 03, 2020 5:21 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Country should be prepared for no results today, says US election officials

    Election officials and experts have said that the country should be prepared for no results on Tuesday (today). According to the RealClearPolitics polling average, Biden leads Trump by 6.7 percentage points nationally, but only by 2.8 percentage points in top battleground states, including Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Arizona.

  • Nov 03, 2020 5:20 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Voting begins in New York, New Jersey and New Hampshire

    Voting for the US presidential election has kicked off with first ballots cast in Dixville Notch and Millsfield, two small towns in the state of New Hampshire. Polling has also started in New York and New Jersey.

  • Nov 03, 2020 5:19 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Voters have already cast 98 million ballots in early voting

    Voters have already cast more than 98 million ballots in early voting ahead of Election Day, according to the latest tally from the US Elections Project. That figure, including more than 35 million in-person votes and nearly 63 million returned mail-in ballots, represents more than 71 per cent of the total votes counted in the 2016 general elections, the data showed.

    Many voters are worried by the reality of an increasingly divided nation suffering from bitter partisan fights, violent racial conflicts and worsening social injustice.

  • Nov 03, 2020 5:18 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    States have different rules on counting ballots

    States have different rules on when they are allowed to start counting mail-in ballots, which record high volumes this year because of the coronavirus pandemic and require more time to process than those cast in person. Besides the Trump-Biden race, all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate are also in the fray.

  • Nov 03, 2020 5:17 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    US Presidential Election 2020 is taking place when country is reeling from pandemic

    The 2020 US elections, including presidential and congressional races, come as the country is still reeling from the pandemic with 9,284,261 cases and 231,507 deaths, both tallies are currently the highest in the world.

