US Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Voting kicks off in New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire

Image Source : AP Lisa Carrera, a former Los Angeles Unified School history teacher from La Puente, Calif., holds the hand of her grandson Maverick, 2, after casting her ballot in-person at the Top of the Park at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

US Presidential Election 2020: The United States is voting today to decide who will sit in The White House for next four years after a firece election campaign led by incumbent President Donald Trump, democratic rival Joe Biden ended on Monday. This US Presidential Election has been one of the most unpredicted election ever since it is taking place during the pandemic. It's the first major election in the world in the time of coronavirus which has hit every country in the world and taken incumbent governments' performance under scrutiny. The pandemic has not just hit the health system but actually disbalanced the current eco-system of how we leading our present lives, therefore, a general election in these times is a big headace for any present elected regime. US voters who are out there to vote today would be casting their vote on a number of issues be it handling of the pandemic by the government, jobs lost and its restoration, impact on the lifesyle and its management by the government, the social support, help to businesses who suffered the most because of the pandemic, social harmony, the China factor, and many more. Amid, all this, both Trump and Biden have declared each other as unfit to run the country, so let's and watch who the people of America finally choose to run the country for next years. FULL COVERAGE

