Trump or Biden? US election headed for photo finish as counting of votes continues

Who will win the US Presidential Election 2020? well almost every nation in the world is as anxious to know the result as the people of America but with the votes are still being counted, especially in the key battleground states, it wouldn't be a wise thing to call the election for either side. The race for The White House between Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden was poised for a photo-finish, even as the incumbent Republican president on Wednesday claimed "fraud" in the counting of votes and said he would approach the Supreme Court to stop it. Though, both Trump and Biden have said they are on course for victory in the 2020 presidential election, in one of the most divisive and bitter in American history. Here's a look at all the developments that took place since the election day.