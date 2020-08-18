In fiery speech at DNC, Mayor Cuomo calls COVID-19 'man made threat', slams Trump's 'negligence'

Image Source : AP In this image from video, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks from Albany, N.Y., during the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

Speaking at the first night of Democratic National Convention from Albany, New York Mayor Gov. Andrew Cuomo tore into President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis and blamed it for worsening situation. Taking on Trump, Cumo blamed him for the division in society.

"Only a strong body can fight off the virus. And America's divisions weakened it. Donald Trump didn't create the initial division, the division created Trump. He only made it worse," Cuomo said while slamming Trump for his ignorant attitude towards the pandemic. Cuomo's speech was widely received by the democrats and people who were critical of Trump's handling of the situation.

"Our collective strength is exercised through the government. It is, in effect, our immune system and our current federal government is dysfunctional and incompetent," Cumo said.

"It couldn't fight off the virus. In fact, it didn't even see it coming. The European virus infected the Northeast while the White House was still fixated on China. The virus had been attacking us for months before they even knew it was here. We saw the failure of a government that tried to deny the virus, then tried to ignore it and then tried to politicize it," Cumo said during his fiery DNC speech.

"We climbed the impossible mountain, and right now we are on the other side. We did it with the kindness and assistance of so many. New Yorkers want to thank everyone who came to our aid -- thirty thousand Americans who volunteered to come here to help in our hour of need," he said.

Man-made threat

Governor Cuomo called the coronavirus situation a "man made threat".

"And we now face a second threat, but this time not from Mother Nature. This is a man made threat by our own negligence. We now see the virus ricocheting across the country from one state to another. Today, we trail the world in defeating COVID. We have over five million cases. Americans learned the critical lesson, how vulnerable we are when we are divided and how many lives can be lost when our government is incompetent," he said.

Why Joe Biden? Cuomo explains

"Now we need a leader as good as our people, a leader who appeals to the best within us, not the worst; a leader who can unify, not divide; a leader who can bring us up, not tear us down. I know that man, I've worked with that man; I've seen his talent, I've seen his strength, I've seen his pain and I've seen his heart. That man is Joe Biden," he concluded.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage