Five US crew members killed after military chopper crashes over eastern Mediterranean Sea

US officials have confirmed the deaths of five American crew servicepeople after a military helicopter crashed over the eastern Mediterranean Sea during a training mission. The US European Command had reported the crash on Saturday.

According to the Command, the helicopter went down while conducting training operations. It said on Sunday that all five crew members on board the aircraft were killed as it went down "during a routine air refuelling mission" as part of military training.

It said on Sunday that “search and rescue efforts began immediately, including nearby US military aircraft and ships".

"We mourn the tragic loss of five US service members during a training accident in the Mediterranean Sea early Saturday morning. While we continue to gather more information about this deadly crash, it is another stark reminder that the brave men and women who defend our great nation put their lives on the line each and every day to keep our country safe," said US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in a statement.

The identities of the crew members are being withheld for 24 hours until the families of those killed have been notified, said the Command. It wasn't immediately clear which military service the aircraft belonged to.

The Air Force has sent additional squadrons to the region and the USS Gerald R Ford aircraft carrier, which has an array of aircraft on board, has also been operating in the eastern Mediterranean.

