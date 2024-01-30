'Not seeking war against Iran', says US as it plans 'waves of attacks' after Jordan strike

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS The three US soldiers killed in a drone attack by suspected Iran-backed groups in Jordan.

Attacks on US troops: The United States is planning to launch retaliatory attacks against Iran-backed groups in retaliation for a recent drone attack on American troops that killed three soldiers and injured over 40, but has stressed that it is not looking for war with Tehran. The US is contemplating several options as pressure grows on President Joe Biden for an immediate tit-for-tat assault.

According to experts, Biden's response options could range anywhere from targeting Iranian forces outside to even inside Iran, or opting for a more cautious retaliatory attack solely against the Iran-backed militants responsible. Republicans accused Biden of letting American forces become sitting ducks, waiting for the day when a drone or missile would evade base defences. However, the US President warned that America would respond.

Biden is reluctant to drag the US into another Middle East war, but his hands may be tightened due to the over 150 attacks by Iran-backed forces in Iraq, Syria, Jordan and off the coast of Yemen since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in October. He has directed his team to draw up military options, which include striking Iranian personnel in Syria or Iraq or Iranian naval assets in the Persian Gulf, according to the officials, Politico reported.

The officials suggested that, once the president gave the go-ahead, the retaliation would likely begin in the next couple of days and come in waves against a range of targets. His response to attacks by Iran-aligned groups has been limited to mostly Yemen-based Houthis targeting shipping in the Red Sea, while focusing on preventing an escalation of the war in Gaza.

'Not looking for war, Jordan attack deserves response'

The White House also asserted that it is not looking for a war with Iran, while the Pentagon believed that Tehran is not looking for a war either. "We are not looking for war with Iran; we are not seeking a conflict with the regime in a military way. We're not looking to escalate here. This attack over the weekend was escalatory; make no mistake about it -- and it requires a response, make no mistake about that. I will not get ahead of the president's decision-making," said National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.

The Defence Department has also released the names of the soldiers killed in the attack, allegedly by Iran-backed militias: Sgt William Rivers, 46, of Carrollton, Georgia; Specialist Kennedy Sanders, 24, of Waycross, Georgia; Specialist Breonna Moffett, 23, of Savannah, Georgia. They were assigned to the 718th Engineer Company, a US Army Reserve unit based out of Fort Moore, Georgia.

The attack marked a major escalation in the already precarious situation in the Middle East, already grappling with the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, back-and-forth attacks between the US and Houthis in Yemen, and the nearly 160 attacks on American troops in Iraq and Syria.

"The president and I will not tolerate attacks on US forces and we will take all necessary actions to defend the US and our troops," US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said at the start of meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Pentagon. The United States is trying to determine exactly why the nearly 350 troops at the base in Jordan, known as Tower 22, were unable to stop the drone.

Two officials said a US drone was approaching the base around the same time the attack drone was incoming. One of the officials said the attack drone was also flying low, factors that may have contributed to it being missed by base defenses.

Iran denies responsibility

Meanwhile, Iran on Monday denied involvement in the attack in northeastern Jordan near Syria's border. Iranian foreign ministry claims the allegations "baseless" after President Biden vowed to take revenge amid mounting pressure from the Republican party.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said the continuation of US strikes on Syria and Iraq as well as the war in Gaza will only intensify a cycle of instability in the region, adding that "resistance groups" do not take orders from the Islamic Republic.

"Iran had no connection and had nothing to do with the attack on the US base... There is a conflict between US forces and resistance groups in the region, which reciprocate retaliatory attacks," said Iran's mission to the US. Additionally, Qatar said it hoped US retaliation would not damage regional security or undercut progress toward a new Gaza hostage-release deal.

The Biden administration has said that it goes to great lengths to protect US troops around the world. One Democrat openly voiced concern that Biden's strategy of containing the Israel-Hamas conflict to Gaza was failing. "As we see now, it is spiralling out of control. It's beginning to emerge as a regional war, and unfortunately, the United States and our troops are in harm's way," Democratic Representative Barbara Lee said, renewing calls for a ceasefire in the Israel-Palestinian war.

Several Republicans declared that the militants were encouraged to attack because Biden’s previous responses were too modest, and some suggested that a strike with Iran itself was needed. “The only thing the Iranian regime understands is force. Until they pay a price with their infrastructure and their personnel, the attacks on US troops will continue,” said Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

(with inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Biden vows 'revenge' as political pressure mounts after Iran-backed militias kill 3 American soldiers