US: Man charged with manslaughter, assault as hate crimes for fatal attack on elderly Sikh in New York

A man who fatally attacked a 66-year-old Sikh person in New York over a car accident has been charged with manslaughter and assault as hate crimes, according to prosecutors. Gilbert Augustin, the accused, had allegedly beaten the elderly Sikh man and called him a "turban man" repeatedly.

According to District Attorney Melinda Katz, Augustin was arraigned on an indictment charging him with manslaughter and assault as hate crimes after the death of Jasmer Singh, whom he had attacked in Queens.

"This is a case of a fender bender immediately escalating to hateful language and then brutal, deadly violence. We will show in court that it was a rage inflamed by hate that led to this senseless tragedy. The defendant will have to answer to some very serious charges," said Katz.

If convicted, Augustin can face up to 25 years in prison. Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder has ordered him to return to the court on December 6. The charges include manslaughter in the first degree as a hate crime, assault in the second degree as a hate crime, two counts of operating or driving a motor vehicle without a license; leaving the scene of an incident without reporting and reckless driving.

What is the case?

On October 19, Jasmer Singh was attacked by 30-year-old Gilbert Augustin after their vehicles collided in Queens. As per reports, Singh tried to call 911, the accused allegedly said “No police, no police” and took Singh’s phone.

Singh got out of the car and followed Augustin, trying to get his phone back. The two men argued and Singh walked back to his car after taking his phone from Augustin, who then punched him three times in the head and face, after which he fell to the ground and hit his head while Augustin fled. Singh was taken to a local hospital in critical condition where he died of brain injury.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has condemned the incident and vowed to protect the community. “Jasmer Singh loved his city and deserved so much more than his tragic death. On behalf of all New Yorkers, I want our Sikh community to know you have more than our condolences. You have our sacred vow that we reject the hatred that took this innocent life and we will protect you,” Adams said in a post on X after his death.

The tragic incident came days after a 19-year-old Sikh boy was attacked by Christopher Philippeaux, 26, while he was riding the bus in Richmond Hill. Christopher Philippeaux, 26, punched the teenager in the back of the head, tried to knock off his turban and told him “We don’t wear that in this country.”

Philippeaux has been arraigned in Queens Criminal Court and charged with assault in the third degree as a hate crime and aggravated harassment in the second degree, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

Your turban does not mean terrorism: NYC Mayor

New York Mayor Adams on Tuesday termed the hate crimes as a "stain" on the country and promised to protect the members of the community as well as educate people about Sikhism.

Addressing the Sikh community at the Baba Makhan Shah Lubana Sikh Center in Queens, Adams said, "You are not about terror; you are about protector. That is what needs to be taught throughout this entire city. Our young people need to know that, our adults need to know that."

The New York Mayor further said that he would take full responsibility for being the protector of the Sikh community. "And when a member of your community is harmed, I take full responsibility (for) that," he said.

The NYC mayor also described the Sikh community as an "anchor" in Queens' Richmond Hill neighbourhood and stressed that "your turban does not mean terrorism". "It means protecting, it means community, it means family, it means faith, it means city, it means us coming together," he said further.

Meanwhile, New York State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, the first Punjabi American to be elected in the post, described Sikhs as “protectors” of society and condemned the hateful targeting of the community, saying that the perpetrators of such violence will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Jasmer's son Subeg Singh Multani also addressed the community amid slogans of 'Jo Bole So Nihaal, Sat Sri Akal' and said that his father came from India to the US in the early 1990s with hopes of achieving the American dream.

"We love everyone, we love every other minority. But why we are being targeted? That is the question. We are law-abiding citizens of the United States. We love this country as much as others do," he said during the event, and requested the Mayor to take "strong measures" to ensure the safety of the community.

He also called on his fellow members to accompany him when Augustin is arraigned on October 31 to show "solidarity and unity” to the judge.

