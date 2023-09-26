Indian-American presidential aspirant Nikki Haley accuses Biden of making US more dependent on China

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian-American Republican presidential aspirant Nikki Haley

Indian-American Republican presidential aspirant Nikki Haley on Monday alleged that US President Joe Biden has made the country "far more dependent" on China and promised to introduce their "enemies" against American energy dominance.

In her address at the inaugural American Energy Security Summit by the Hamm Institute for American Energy in Oklahoma, Haley said that the US has all the required resources to make the most advanced technology and proposed using more American energy.

"He (Biden) has made America far more dependent on communist China. Yet the pandemic proved that we should never rely on an enemy for critical supplies," she said during the summit.

The Republican leader also commented that America does not need to impoverish itself to protect the environment, claiming that the world is cleaner and safer today because "Americans did what we do best".

"China isn't the only country I'll hold accountable. I'll stand up to every enemy that uses energy against us. Russia, Iran, and Venezuela are using their oil to advance their evil – and Joe Biden is letting them get away with it. I won't. I'll introduce our enemies to their worst nightmare – American energy dominance," Haley added.

China an "existential threat" to the US: Haley

Earlier, Haley described China as an “existential threat” to the United States and the world while further claiming that Beijing is “preparing for war”. The presidential aspirant further alleged that China has spent several decades plotting to defeat America and the Chinese military is already at par with the US armed forces in some respects.

"It's (China) taken our trade secrets. Now it's taking control of critical industries, from medicines to advanced technology. In record time, China has gone from an economically backward country to the second biggest economy on earth," she said.

She also said that freedom is the only way to leave "Chinese communism" on the "ash heap" of history. Haley further accused Biden of swapping freedom for socialism in America. "He is building the most powerful and controlling government in American history, weakening our country by crippling families. Biden has spent a staggering USD6 trillion and counting, growing the government while driving inflation higher," she alleged.

"...The Communist Party's motives are clear. They're building a massive, cutting-edge military, capable of threatening America and dominating Asia and beyond. In some respects, China's military is already equal to the US armed forces. In other areas, they're beating us. China's leaders are so confident, they're sending spy balloons into our skies and building a spy base just off our shores in Cuba," Haley continued.

Haley’s speech came days after her India-American Republican rival Vivek Ramaswamy delivered a foreign policy speech on China in Ohio. Both Haley and Ramaswamy have emerged to be popular GOP candidates after former US president Donald Trump.

All eyes would be on Haley and Ramaswamy as Republican candidates head for the second GOP primary debate for the 2024 presidential elections.

