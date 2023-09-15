United Airlines flight with 270 passengers drops 28,000 feet in just 10 minutes: What happened next?

Follow us on Image Source : @UNITED/TWITTER United Airlines

In a scary incident, a United Airlines flight, which took off from New Jersey Airport to Rome, took a terrifying descent of more than 28,000 feet in just 10 minutes. According to a report by the New York Post, United Airlines Flight 510 took off from Newark Liberty International Airport at 8:37 p.m. on Wednesday and started experiencing dramatic descent which triggered a panic situation among the 270 passengers on board.

This prompted the pilot to take a reverse course back to New Jersey airport.

Why flight took a terrifying plunge?

"United Airlines Flight 510 never made it to Rome after the Boeing 777 experienced an issue with its cabin pressurization, forcing the plane to rapidly drop and the pilot to turn the aircraft carrying 270 passengers and 14 crew members around, the New York Post quoted a flight spokesperson as saying.

The flight landed back at the airport at 12:27 a.m. instead of its planned destination of Rome–Fiumicino International Airport. Further, clarifying the situation, a United Airlines spokesperson said in a statement, said that the plane had experienced a loss of cabin pressure.

“The flight landed safely and there was never any loss of cabin pressure,” the spokesperson added.

American Airlines flight descends 15,000 feet in 3 minutes

In a similar situation, a Florida-bound American Airlines flight dropped over 15,000 feet in just three minutes in August. According to data from FlightAware, the plane dropped over 20,000 feet in a period of 11 minutes. Even more alarming was the 18,000-foot drop within six minutes, 43 minutes after the flight had taken off.

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said that the crew members reported a possible pressurisation issue after taking off from North Carolina on Thursday, reported Fox News. The plane managed to land at the Gainesville Regional Airport in Florida at 5 p.m.

