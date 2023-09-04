Ukraine President Zelenskyy sacks defence minister Oleksii Reznikov; Biden reacts

Follow us on Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden with Ukrainian counterpart Zelenskyy

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced to replace defence minister Oleksii Reznikov with Rustem Umerov this week.

Zelenskyy made the announcement on his official Telegram account on Sunday (September 3) stating that there was a need for a new leadership after Umerov “has gone through more than 550 days of full-scale war.”

"I have decided to replace the Minister of Defense of Ukraine. Oleksii Reznikov has gone through more than 550 days of full-scale war. I believe that the Ministry needs new approaches and other formats of interaction with both the military and society at large. Now Rustem Umerov should lead the Ministry," he said.

In his nightly address to the nation later, Zelenskyy said that he believes that the “Ministry needs new approaches and different formats of interaction both with the military and with society”.

He said that he expected support for his candidacy from parliament.

“The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is well acquainted with this person, and Umerov does not require additional introductions. I expect support for this candidacy from parliament,” he said.

Umerov, 41, a politician with the opposition Holos party, has served as head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine since September 2022.

He was involved in the exchange of prisoners of war, political prisoners and civilians and also the evacuation of people from occupied territories. Umierov also featured in the Ukrainian delegation in negotiations with Russia over the grain deal backed by the United Nations.

Last month, the Ministry of Defence was hit by a scandal over its procurement of military jackets.

Ukrainian investigative journalists reported that the materials were purchased at a price three times higher than normal and that instead of winter jackets, summer ones were ordered.

The Ministry had paid USD 86 per unit, however, according to the customs documents from the supplier, the jackets were priced at USD 29 per unit. Reznikov denied the allegations last week.

Biden reacts

US President Joe Biden said in Delaware on Sunday that he is aware of Zelenskyy replacing his defence chief. Asked if he had any comment, Biden said, “not publicly.”

Zelenskyy's announcement came after two people were hospitalized following a 3½-hour Russian drone barrage on a port in Ukraine's Odesa region on Sunday, officials said.

(With AP inputs)

ALSO READ | Ukraine detains alleged Russian informant involved in possible assassination of President Zelenskyy

ALSO READ | Ukraine President Zelenskyy fires ambassador to UK over response to "not showing gratitude" remarks

Latest World News