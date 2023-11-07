Ukraine's commander-in-chief killed by a grenade given to him as a birthday gift by his 'best friend'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Major Hennadii Chastiakov who died in a tragic accident.

In a shocking incident, a top aide to Ukraine's commander-in-chief was killed by a grenade given to him as a birthday gift and not in a targeted attack, the interior minister said. Major Hennadii Chastiakov died in a tragic accident on Monday that badly injured his 13-year-old son, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram.

A colleague presented six new grenades as a gift to Chastiakov, who was a top aide and close friend to commander-in-chief Gen Valerii Zaluzhnyi, for his 39th birthday, Klymenko said. Chastiakov was showing off the grenades to his family at home when his son took one and began twisting the ring.

“The serviceman then took the grenade from the child and pulled the ring, leading to a tragic explosion,” Klymenko said.

Police are investigating the incident in the village of Chaiky in the Kyiv region.

The officer's death was the second fatal tragedy in less than a week for Ukraine's military.

Zelenskyy vows to probe

A Ukrainian brigade holding a ceremony in Zaporizhzhia to honour troops on Friday was struck by a Russian missile that killed 19 soldiers, one of the deadliest single attacks reported by Ukrainian forces.

The commander of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade, Dmytro Lysiuk, was suspended as authorities investigated why the Rocket Forces and Artillery Day event was held near the front line, where Russian reconnaissance drones could easily spot the gathering.

Ukrainian media reported that Lysiuk was late for the ceremony and didn't suffer injuries.

“It will be determined who specifically violated the rules regarding the safety of people in the area of the enemy's aerial reconnaissance access,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. “There will be no avoidance of responsibility.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: Ukrainian family of nine, including two children, shot dead in sleep in occupied Donetsk region

Latest World News