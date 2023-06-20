UK ex-PM Boris Johnson loses lifetime access to Parliament as maximum legislators back 'partygate' report

Follow us on Image Source : AP UK former PM Boris Johnson

In a major blow for former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Britain's House of Commons on Monday endorsed a report that found him guilty of lying to the country about disobeying lockdown rules which were made under his guidance. In a "humiliating" development, it has now stripped the lifetime access of the former prime minister to Parliament.

In the Parliament, lawmakers backed the finding that Johnson was in contempt of Parliament by 354 votes to 7, after a debate in which many argued it was crucial to show voters that politicians are obliged to follow the rules and tell the truth. Commenting on the issue, Conservative Party lawmaker Theresa May, Johnson’s predecessor as prime minister, asserted that it was crucial to show the public that "there is not one rule for them and another for us."

Lawmakers echo backing report is crucial for maintaining trust

Opening the five-hour debate, House of Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt urged lawmakers to “do what they think is right.” Mordaunt, a Conservative like Johnson, said she would vote to endorse the report by the Commons’ Privileges Committee. “This matters because the integrity of our institutions matters. The respect and trust afforded to them matter,” she said. “This has real-world consequences for the accountability of members of Parliament to each other and the members of the public they represent.”

A handful of Johnson allies spoke up to defend the former leader. Legislator Lia Nici said that “I cannot see where the evidence is where Boris Johnson misled Parliament knowingly, intentionally or recklessly.”

But more Conservatives, and all opposition lawmakers who spoke, said they would back the report. Many Conservative lawmakers were absent from the debate — including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Wary of riling Johnson’s remaining supporters, he stayed away. Max Blain, Sunak’s spokesman, said the prime minister had “a number of commitments,” including a meeting with Sweden’s leader.

Why this chaos?

Johnson, who turned 59 on Monday, was not there either. He stepped down as prime minister in September 2022, but remained a lawmaker until June 9, when he quit after receiving notice of the Privileges Committee’s findings. Monday’s debate was the latest aftershock from the “partygate” scandal over gatherings in the prime minister’s Downing Street headquarters and other government buildings in 2020 and 2021.

The revelation that political staffers held birthday gatherings, garden parties and “wine time Fridays” during the pandemic sparked anger among Britons who had followed rules imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, unable to visit friends and family or even say goodbye to dying relatives in hospitals.

(With inputs from agency)

