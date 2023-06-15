Follow us on Image Source : AP Twitter is being evicted from its office | Here is WHY

New Delhi: A big blow to Twitter, as the micro-blogging platform is being evicted from its Colorado office. According to a report by Denver Business Journal, a US court has ordered Elon Musk-run Twitter to leave an office building for non-payment of rent.

Why is Twitter being evicted from its office

According to a report, the landlord of Twitter's offices was provided with a letter of credit for $968,000 in February 2020. The money ran out in March and the micro-blogging platform has not paid the rent since then, which is around $27,000 a month. The report states that according to the documents, the judge has ordered the Boulder sheriff to return possession of the Twitter office to the landlord.

Last month, the landlord took the matter to court against Twitter and the judge ordered that Twitter should vacate the premises in the next 49 days, which means by the end of July the company will be evicted.

More than 300 workers used to work in this building

Before mass layoffs, at least 300 employees worked in Twitter's Boulder offices. The company in January was sued after it failed to pay $136,250 in rent for its office space in San Francisco. Earlier in February, Twitter had shut down two of its three offices in India and its staff was asked to work from home. The company has also shut down its Singapore office.

Latest World News