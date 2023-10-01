Sunday, October 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Turkey: Suicide bomber detonates explosive near Parliament in Ankara, two police officers injured

Turkey: Suicide bomber detonates explosive near Parliament in Ankara, two police officers injured

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that another assailant was killed in a shootout with police. Earlier, Turkish media reported a deafening explosion following by gunfire in Ankara.

Aveek Banerjee Edited By: Aveek Banerjee @AveekABanerjee Ankara (Turkey) Updated on: October 01, 2023 13:23 IST
Turkish Parliament
Image Source : AP Turkish Parliament

Turkey's Interior Affairs Minister Ali Yerlikaya on Sunday said that a suicide bomber detonated an explosive near the Turkish Parliament in capital Ankara. Another assailant was killed in a shootout with the police.

Two police officers were slightly injured during the attack near the Parliament building. The bombing took place hours before the Turkish Parliament was due to reopen after a summer recess.

Before information about the suicide bombing, Turkish media reported a loud explosion in Ankara followed by gunfire, which startled many. There is no immediate details of other casualties.

More details are awaited.

Latest World News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Related World News

Latest News