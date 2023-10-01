Turkey: Suicide bomber detonates explosive near Parliament in Ankara, two police officers injured

Follow us on Image Source : AP Turkish Parliament

Turkey's Interior Affairs Minister Ali Yerlikaya on Sunday said that a suicide bomber detonated an explosive near the Turkish Parliament in capital Ankara. Another assailant was killed in a shootout with the police.

Two police officers were slightly injured during the attack near the Parliament building. The bombing took place hours before the Turkish Parliament was due to reopen after a summer recess.

Before information about the suicide bombing, Turkish media reported a loud explosion in Ankara followed by gunfire, which startled many. There is no immediate details of other casualties.

More details are awaited.

Latest World News