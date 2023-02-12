Turkey earthquake: More than 5000 buried at mass burial in Kahramanmaraş

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/MANISH PRASAD Turkey earthquake: 5000 buried at mass burial in Kahramanmaraş

As many as 5000 earthquake victims were buried at a site in southeast Tukey on Sunday. As per an exclusive on-ground report with India TV, it was revealed that the bodies will be first laid on open ground in Turkey's Kahramanmaraş area where they will be counted and will later be sent to a nearby burial ground.

Meanwhile, several rescue operations have been conducted by rescue and relief teams. Earlier in the day, a family of five people was rescued in Bisnia village, west of Idlib region. Just a day earlier, India's NDRF rescued an 8-year-old girl from debris in Turkey's Gaziantep area.

Image Source : INDIA TV/MANISH PRASADBurial site

Five days after two powerful earthquakes hours apart caused thousands of buildings to collapse, the death toll stands at 28,000 people. Several million people have been left homeless while rescuers continue to pull out survivors from the ruins.

In Antakya, the capital of Hatay province, scattered rescue crews were still hard at work but many residents had left by Saturday. Among those who stayed were people with family still buried. Many of them had been camping in the streets for days and sleeping in cars.

ALSO READ | Turkey-Armenia border gate reopens after decades to allow passage of quake aid

ALSO READ | Turkey earthquake: Indian man's body recovered from debris in Malatya

Latest World News