Turkey earthquake: Indian man's body recovered from debris in Malatya

Follow us on Image Source : AP Aerial photo showing collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey on Saturday.

Turkey earthquake : An Indian man's body was recovered from under the debris of a hotel in Malatya on Saturday, the Indian embassy in Turkey informed.

The man, identified as Vijay Kumar, had on a business trip when the earthquake a 7.6 magnitude had struck Turkey and its neighbouring regions on February 6.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Embassy in Turkey said, "We inform with sorrow that the mortal remains of Shri Vijay Kumar, an Indian national missing in Turkiye since February 6 earthquake, have been found and identified among the debris of a hotel in Malatya, where he was on a business trip."

It further said that the body has been identified by the victim's family members. "Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. We are making arrangements for the earliest possible transportation of his mortal remains to his family," the embassy extended condolenceses to the family members.

ALSO READ | Turkey Earthquake: Miracle rescue by India's NDRF as 8-year-old girl pulled alive from debris

Vijay Kumar Gaud, who hailed from Uttarakhand's Pauri district and was working for a Bengaluru-based company, had gone to Turkiye on an official assignment.

Victim identified by his tattoo

With his face crushed beyond recognition, Gaud was identified with a tattoo of the word "Om" on one of his hands, his family said here quoting Indian embassy officials.

Gaud's wife and son, who were hoping against hope for some positive news, were inconsolable as their worst fears had come true. Friends and relatives flocked to Gaud's house to express their condolences to the bereaved family.

His body will first be flown to Istanbul and then taken to Delhi. It may take three days for his body to reach Kotdwar, family sources said quoting Indian embassy officials.

The Ministry of External Affairs had said on Wednesday that an Indian was missing and 10 others were stuck but safe in remote regions following the quake.

Search on for Indians living in Turkey

The number of Indians residing in Turkiye was around 3,000, out of which about 1,800 live in and around Istanbul, while 250 were in Ankara and the rest were spread all over the country, according to officials. The hotel where Gaud was staying collapsed on the morning of February 6 when the 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkiye leaving behind a trail of death and destruction. Over 23,000 people have died in the region due to the temblor.

ALSO READ | Turkey-Syria earthquake UPDATES: Over 24,000 killed, UNHCR says, '5.3 mn Syrians may be homeless'

Latest India News