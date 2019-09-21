"Welcome and Sorry": Tulsi Gabbard to PM Modi ahead of Houston mega rally

Image Source : AP/TWITTER PM Modi and US Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard

The first Indian-origin woman candidate in US Presidential race, Tulsi Gabbard extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled for a five-day visit to the United States. Apart from her greetings, she also apologized to the Indian prime minister as she will not be able to attend his mega event in Houston --"Howdy, Modi!" on September 22.

The US Democratic Party member clarified that she won't be able to attend the mega rally of PM Modi due to her other commitments related to the presidential election campaigns.

In her video message, Gabbard said, "Namaste! I would like to extend a warm welcome to Prime Minister Modi on his latest visit to the US and I am sorry that I will not be able to join there in person due to previously scheduled presidential campaign events. I am really glad to see so many Indian Americans from all across our country as well as colleagues from Congress coming together there."

Terming India as an important partner of US in the Asia-Pacific region, she said, "India is the world's largest democracy and one of the most important partners of US in the Asia-Pacific region. Our two nations must continue to work closely together if we are to address the pressing issues that impact us and the world, issues like combating climate change, preventing nuclear war and nuclear proliferation and improving the economic well being of our people."

Reiterating the age-old principle of "Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam", Gabbard said, "So as we build a strong and lasting partnership between our two nations focusing on areas of growth, wealth and opportunity and equality, science, health, environment, security and counter-terrorism...we can bring about the idea of 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam' recognising that everyone on our planet..we are all one family. There is no place for hate, bigotry, ignorance and prejudice."

Gabbard in her earlier tweet clarified that she will not be able to attend PM Modi's mega event in Houston by referring to an article, "This article is misinformed. I'm not attending the Houston event due to previously scheduled presidential campaign events. However, I'm hoping to meet PM Modi on his visit to discuss the importance of maintaining the strong partnership of the world's oldest & largest democracies."

On September 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 50,000 Indian origin people living in America, in his mega rally "Howdy, Modi!" hosted by the Texas India Forum in Houston. US President Donald will be making a joint appearance with PM Modi at the "Howdy, Modi" event. It will mark the first time that the two leaders would meet outside of either capital Washington DC or New York, where the United Nations is headquartered.

