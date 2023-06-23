Titan OceanGate submersible implosion: Who were the 5 passengers onboard the ill-fated vessel?

Follow us on Image Source : AP The ill-fated Titan OceanGate submersible

Titan submersible implosion: The US Coast Guard on Thursday confirmed that the Titan OceanGate submersible on its journey towards the wreckage of the Titanic ship of 1912 imploded near the shipwreck, killing all five passengers inside.

The incident brought a tragic end to days of intense search operations for the ill-fated vessel after it was reported missing four days ago. The deceased passengers included the CEO of OceanGate, Stockton Rush, Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleiman.

