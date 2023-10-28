Tensions erupt in Bangladesh after oppn rally calls for PM Hasina's resignation, paramilitary forces deployed

Follow us on Image Source : AP Massive opposition rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Saturday.

Bangladesh's main opposition party organised a rally calling for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation to allow free and fair elections, causing the government to deploy paramilitary forces to ensure security as activists clashed with police in Dhaka.

The opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) led by former prime minister Khaleda Zia organised a major rally in the capital, while the ruling Awami League also held a peace rally. Things turned for the worse when BNP activists set a police booth on fire and pelted stones at the chief justice's residence.

They also damaged several vehicles, leading law enforcement personnel to retaliate with tear gas canisters and batons. Paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel were deployed to control the protesters.

“BNP leaders and activists attacked the government installations and property, legal actions will be taken,” said Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s detective branch chief Harunur Rashid, adding that several policemen were injured and admitted to a hospital that also came under attack.

However, this did little to stop the BNP, who again called for a nationwide strike on Sunday to protest against police action to stop their rally and 'assault' their activists. In the meantime, the Awami League mobilised thousands of supporters at the South Gate of Baitul Mokarram Nation Mosque in Dhaka.

Police in riot gear with water cannons created buffer zones at the Purana Paltan area to prevent clashes among rival activists, who were armed with bamboo sticks and stones.

Why is the opposition party protesting?

The rallies come amid increased tensions as Bangladesh heads for general elections in January 2024. Notably, Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of the country's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has been in power for 15 years.

On the other hand, the BNP has been mounting protests to press their demands for months, although their ailing leader, Khaleda Zia, a two-time PM, is currently under house arrest after a conviction on corruption charges.

According to the BNP, it is their final attempt to remove Hasina as the election commission prepares to announce the country’s 12th national election. Both sides started their rallies in complete defiance of the conditions by crippling traffic movements.

Many shopkeepers and complexes shut their businesses in fear of possible violence as the rallies proceeded. BNP's extreme right-wing ally Jamaat-e-Islami earlier announced a separate rally, defying a police ban. However, they were dispersed by police using batons.

(with PTI inputs)

