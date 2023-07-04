Follow us on Image Source : AP Taliban issues new diktat to ban women's beauty salons in Kabul: Report

In another verbal pronouncement, the Taliban has prohibited women's beauty parlors in Kabul and different territories across the nation, a representative for the Taliban Ministry of Vice and Virtue, Mohammad Akif Mahajar, told TOLO News.

The Taliban Ministry of Vice and Virtue also instructed the Kabul municipality to implement the new Taliban leader's decree and revoke women's beauty salon licenses.

"The men are jobless. When men cannot take care of their families, women are forced to work in a beauty salon to find a loaf of bread. If they are banned there, what can we do?" said Raihan Mubariz, a makeup artist, as per TOLO News.

"We will not get out of the home if men (of the family) have jobs. What can we do? We should starve to death, what should we do? You want us to die," said a makeup artist.

This comes as the Islamic Emirate has restricted girls and women from going to schools, and colleges, and working at NGOs and public areas like parks, films, and other amusement areas.

Kabul resident Abdul Khabir said: "The government should make a framework for it. The framework should be in a way that neither Islam would be damaged nor the country."

Earlier in April, in another diktat by the Taliban, authorities prohibited women from attending the Eid celebrations. This ban has been put in place in two provinces of Afghanistan, according to reports. According to the Khaama Press, women in Baghlan and Takhar have been prohibited from going out in groups during Eid-ul-Fitr.

The imposition of restrictions on Afghan women by the Taliban has ignited public and worldwide responses.

