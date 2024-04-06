Storm Kathleen: Nearly 70 flights cancelled across UK, thousands left without power | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Storm Kathleen has disrupted the lives of the people of the UK, compelling the cancellation of nearly 70 flights departing and arriving at the UK airport before midday on Saturday, Sky News reported. Tens of thousands of people in the UK and Ireland were left without power, and the closure of a major tourist attraction due to the storm which brought gusts of up to 70mph to the island of Ireland and the west of Britain.

Nearly 34,000 houses in Ireland lived without power as areas like Mayo, Galway, Kerry and Cork witnessed outages.

According to Sky News, Titanic Belfast was forced to close on Saturday as Storm Kathleen had damaged its roof. It said that it had taken the “precautionary measure” to shut down its buildings to the public for “remainder of today and tomorrow”.

The attraction will reopen on Monday, and the customers who have booked visits on Saturday and Sunday will be refunded, it added.

According to the Sky News, a yellow weather warning for wind was issued for Cornwall, much of Wales, parts of Lancashire and Cumbria, and up into central Scotland and Northern Ireland.

According to the Met Office, some parts of the UK have witnessed warm weather, with Saturday provisionally becoming the hottest day of the year so far with 20.9C recorded, Sky News reported.

National Resources Wales issued five flood alerts across the country.

