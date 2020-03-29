Coronavirus claims first royal; Spain's Princess Maria Teresa succumbs to COVID-19

Image Source : TWITTER Spain princess Maria Teresa becomes first royal to die from COVID-19

Spanish Princess Maria Teresa of Bourbon-Parma has become the first royal to succumb from the novel coronavirus. According to Fox News, the 86-year-old was a cousin of Spain's King Felipe VI. Her brother Prince Sixto Enrique de Borbon, the Duke of Aranjuez, announced on Facebook that she died after contracting COVID-19. The post reads, "On this afternoon... our sister Maria Teresa de Borbon Parma and Borbon Busset, a victim of the coronavirus COVID-19, died in Paris at the age of eighty-six."

Princess Teresa's death comes weeks after King Felipe VI of Spain tested negative for the virus. According to People magazine, Born on July 28, 1933, Princess Maria Teresa studied in France and became a professor at Paris' Sorbonne as well as a professor of Sociology at Madrid's Complutense University. She was known for her outspoken views and activist work, which led to her nickname the "Red Princess."

Earlier, 71-year-old UK royal Prince Charles had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease. "The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days, as usual," said the statement.

"The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland," it added.

Besides the royal prince of Britain, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he has tested positive for Coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms and is now self-isolating at 10 Downing Street in line with the medical advice.

Spain's death toll from coronavirus-related complications reached 5,690 people on Saturday after the Health Ministry reported that another 832 patients had died over the past 24 hours. The number of COVID-19 cases has exceeded 72,200, with 8,189 patients having tested positive in the past 24 hours.

About 4,500 patients are in serious condition while 12,300 people have recovered from the illness.

The capital city of Madrid and the surrounding region remain the worst-hit, with some 21,500 cases and 2,800 dead. The autonomous region of Catalonia has recorded 14,300 cases. Spain is the second most affected country in Europe after Italy in terms of COVID-19 confirmed cases.