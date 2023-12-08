Saudi Arabia: Two crew members killed after Royal Air Force jet crashes during training mission

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/REPRESENTATIVE The F-15SA is a variant of the McDonnell Douglas F-15 jet used by the US.

A Saudi Royal Air Force F-15SA fighter jet crashed in the country on Thursday, killing two crew members on board, according to the state-run media of the kingdom.

The crash reportedly occurred during a training mission at King Abdulaziz Air Base in the city of Dhahran located in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, according to military spokesperson Brigadier General Turki al-Maliki. No further details have been provided about the crash.

Al-Maliki further informed that an investigation committee has begun probing the causes of the accident and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased crew members, Arab News reported.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has dozens of the F-15SA jet, a variant of McDonnell Douglas fighter jet. Earlier this year, another crash occurred near the King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait, killing its two pilots.

