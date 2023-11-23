Murder accused facing Interpol Red Notice brought back from Saudi Arabia after coordinated efforts by CBI

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Murder accused Sudheesh Ramachandran, who was facing an Interpol Red Notice was brought back from Saudi Arabia to India on Thursday after coordinated efforts by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sudheesh Ramachandran, 28, is wanted by the Kerala Police in a 2006 murder case at the Thumba police station in Thiruvananthapuram, officials informed.

With the close assistance of Interpol NCB, Riyadh, he was brought back to India on November 23 by a team of Kerala Police.

The Interpol Red notice was issued against him from IPSG on May 26, 2021 at the request of Kerala Police.

The notice was circulated to all Interpol member countries for location and arrest of the accused.

Ramachandran, who was absconding for several years, was located in Saudi Arabia by the Global Operation Centre of the CBI which was coordinating with Interpol.

The CBI is the National Central Bureau of India responsible for coordination with Interpol.

ALSO READ | Prakash Raj summoned by ED in Rs 100 cr Ponzi scam | Deets here

Latest India News