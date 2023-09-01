Saudi Arabia cancels Crown Prince's Pakistan visit before India trip due to 'unspecified reasons'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and PM Modi.

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, who was earlier scheduled to visit Pakistan on September 10 briefly before heading for New Delhi, was deferred due to "unspecified reasons".

According to multiple media reports published on Pakistani websites and news channels on August 30, the Saudi minister was scheduled to stay in Islamabad for only "six" hours where he was supposed to discuss a "wide range" of issues including defence and investments.

According to the sources, the Saudi crown prince was likely to meet interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir. "The discussions between the two countries will focus on the advancement of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations, defence ties, and joint military exercises," Geo News quoted had earlier its defence sources as saying.

"No-sense visit"

Notably, the visit, if happened, would make "no sense" amid the fact the country is currently being led by an interim government and the Prime Minister is not entitled to make a major decision until the new government comes into power. It was considered an "act of balancing" by the Saudi Minister as the Gulf nation is heavily investing in Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that Salman was also scheduled to visit Islamabad last year but it was later postponed.

India's role could not be ruled out

It should be mentioned here that Salman would be the first minister who was scheduled to visit Pakistan and India on a single visit. Although India had not officially commented on his earlier visit, earlier, New Delhi had shown bitterness whenever any foreign minister made trips to India and Pakistan simultaneously.

But, it was possible that New Delhi might have shown its outrage which led to the cancellation of his visit.

Salman is set to embark on a state visit to India on September 11-- coinciding with his participation in the G20 Summit in New Delhi, where various world leaders including US President Joe Biden and others are scheduled to visit the national capital.

Notably, this will not be the first visit of Mohammed bin Salman to New Delhi. Earlier in 2019, he visited India when he was the First Deputy Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.

Also Read: Chinese President Xi Jinping likely to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi: Sources

Latest World News