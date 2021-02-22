San Francisco: 139-year-old Victorian house loaded onto giant dollies, moved to new address | Pictures

Image Source : AP Workers pass a Victorian home as a truck pulls it through San Francisco on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The house, built in 1882, was moved to a new location about six blocks away to make room for a condominium development

A two-storey Victorian house in San Francisco was moved to a new address on Sunday. According to the details, the 139-year-old house at 807 Franklin St was moved to make room for a condominium development. The move cost approximately $200,000 and involved removing street lights, parking meters, and utility lines, a consultant overseeing the project said.

The house had large windows and a brown front door and was loaded onto giant dollies to move to the new address six blocks away.

Image Source : PTI A worker signals to a truck driver pulling a Victorian home through San Francisco

Image Source : AP A truck pulls a Victorian home through San Francisco

Image Source : AP A man watches from a balcony as a truck pulls a Victorian home through San Francisco

Onlookers lined the sidewalks to snap photos as the structure rolled — at a top speed of 1 mph — to 635 Fulton St.

The house’s journey has been in the planning stages for years, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Veteran house mover Phil Joy told the newspaper he had to secure permits from more than 15 city agencies. Joy said this move is tricky in part because the first part of the journey involves going downhill.

“That’s always difficult for a house,” he said.

Along the route, parking meters were ripped up, tree limbs were trimmed and traffic signs were relocated.

(With inputs from AP)

