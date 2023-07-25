Russian President Vladimir Putin signs law banning 'gender reassignment surgery' | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russian President Vladimir Putin during a speech

In a major setback for the LGBTQUIA+ community, Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law restricting individuals from going through gender reassignment surgery to medically change their gender. According to the news agency AP, the law was passed consistently in the two places of Parliament in Russia to boycott "medical interventions aimed at changing the sex of a person" and ban the changing of gender in official documents.

It likewise revokes relationships in which one individual has "changed gender" and bars transsexual individuals from becoming foster or new parents. The restriction is said to originate from the Kremlin's campaign to safeguard what it considers to be the country's "traditional values." "Legislators say the regulation is to defend Russia against the "Western enemy of family philosophy," with some describing gender transitioning as “pure satanism."

Russia's crackdown on LGBTQ+ individuals began 10 years ago when Putin initially broadcast an emphasis on "traditional family values," upheld by the Russian Orthodox Church. In 2013, the Kremlin embraced a regulation that prohibited any open support of "nontraditional sexual relations" among minors.

In 2020, Putin pushed through constitutional reform that prohibited same-sex marriage, and last year marked a regulation restricting "propaganda of nontraditional sexual relations" among adults too.

Use of law?

The report supplements the law on the health protection of Russian nationals with an arrangement restricting medical interventions and the utilisation of clinical medications outfitted to swap gender. The ban doesn't matter to medical interventions connected with the treatment of birth irregularities and maldevelopment in kids, as well as hereditary and endocrine illnesses related to problems of sexual differentiation in youngsters. Decisions on such intercessions will be made by clinical commissions of the Russian health ministry’s organisations.

