Russia claims US denies visa to scribes aim to cover Lavrov's trip; Kremlin says 'Won't forget, won't forgive'

Amid tensions between Russia and the United States, Moscow on Sunday claimed that the Biden administration denied visas to journalists who wanted to cover the upcoming trip of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to New York.

Although the US did not respond to the claims, Lavrov suggested that Kremlin would take "strong retaliatory measures".

According to Russia, the journalists aimed to cover Lavrov’s appearance at the United Nations to mark Russia’s chairmanship of the Security Council.

"Americans will remember for a long time"

Meanwhile, before heading for New York, Lavrov, in staunch words, slammed the US and said, "A country that calls itself the strongest, smartest, free and fair country has chickened out and done something stupid by showing what its sworn assurances about protecting freedom of speech and access to information are really worth."

“Be sure that we will not forget and will not forgive,” he said.

Echoing the same, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov asserted that the Kremlin would find all its ways to respond strictly to the denial of the visa to the journalist.

"I emphasize that we will find ways to respond to this, so that the Americans will remember for a long time not to do this," Ryabkov said.

Tit-for-tat measure

It is worth mentioning the latest development came nearly a month after Russia arrested Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in the case of espionage. The United States has declared him to be "wrongfully detained" and appealed to release him.

However, the Kremlin maintained its earlier stance and said the journo will remain in their custody.

On several instances, US President Joe Biden and his top diplomat Antony Blinken spoke to Russian officials about the release of the American scribe but Moscow did not respond positively.

