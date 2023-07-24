Russian army headquarter escapes multiple drone attacks in Moscow; Ukraine claims responsibility

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russian army headquarter escapes drone attack

Ukraine on Monday again targeted buildings in Moscow with drones. According to Russian state media, TASS, a drone hit a high-rise business centre on Likhacheva Avenue in Moscow. However, multiple media outlets reported that the Russian Defence Ministry building was the main target as the attacked building was merely 2 km away from the defence headquarters.

Earlier, there was no confirmation about who attacked the building but later a Ukrainian security official claimed Kyiv’s responsibility.

“Drones attacked the orc capital and Crimea last night. Electronic warfare and air defence are becoming less and less capable of protecting the occupiers' skies,” CNN quoted Mykhailo Fedorov, the Ukrainian minister of digital transformation, as saying in a Telegram post on Monday. “Whatever happens, there will be more of it,” he added.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova confirmed the attack and termed the incident "an act of terror". "[It was] an act of international terrorism," she told the RTVI TV channel, commenting on the incident.

This is a developing story. More details will be added soon.

