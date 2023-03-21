Xi Jinping's meeting with Russian President Putin underway in Kremlin I LIVE UPDATES

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Russian President Vladimir Putin with his Chinese counterpart XI Jinping.

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have begun their talks in the Kremlin, news agency TASS reported on Tuesday.

Notably, this is the first meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with any global leader since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for his atrocities on children in war-torn Ukraine.

According to the state media report, the Russian delegation includes Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, presidential aides Maxim Oreshkin and Yury Ushakov, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina, director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev, and Roscosmos CEO Yury Borisov.

Xi Jinping's plans

Although China has not revealed any plans for the negotiations nor has it mentioned what President Xi will accomplish in the latest visit, it had released a 12-pointers last month wherein it hoped to broker the peace deal. Subsequently, after the plan was unveiled, Moscow hailed the Chinese peace proposals.

As of now, it was not cleared whether the duo discussed the peace plan or not but the experts a breakthrough was expected after the crucial meeting.

Japan PM lands in Kyiv

Earlier today, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in Ukraine's national capital Kyiv for a surprise visit. According to Japanese media, NHK News, the Prime Minister was scheduled to return to Japan on Tuesday but instead, he chose to head to the war-torn nation.

