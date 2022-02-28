Over 500,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded, claims UN

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ukrainian refugees walk along vehicles lining-up to cross the border from Ukraine into Moldova, at Mayaky-Udobne crossing border point near Udobne, Ukraine, Feb. 26, 2022.

Highlights United Nations refugee agency said Monday that more than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine.

U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi gave the estimate in a tweet.

The latest and still growing count had 281,000 people entering Poland.

Amid tensions spurring up in Ukraine with Russian invasion, the United Nations refugee agency said Monday that more than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine.

U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi gave the estimate in a tweet. The latest and still growing count had 281,000 people entering Poland, more than 84,500 in Hungary, about 36,400 in Moldova, over 32,500 in Romania and about 30,000 in Slovakia, UNHCR spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo said. The rest were scattered in unidentified other countries, she said.

Refugees from Ukraine are being welcomed by leaders of countries like Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Moldova and Romania. On the war front, Ukraine has somewhat managed to slowdown Russia's advance and held onto the capital and other key cities — at least for now.

Another train carrying hundreds of refugees from Ukraine arrived early Monday in the town of Przemysl in southeastern Poland.

In winter coats to protect them against near-freezing temperatures, with small suitcases, they lined up at the platform to the exit. Some waved at the cameras to show they felt relief to be out of the war zone. Many were making phone calls.

Explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the invasion began last week appeared to subside around Kyiv overnight, as Ukrainian and Russian delegations met Monday on Ukraine’s border with Belarus.

(With AP Inputs)

Latest World News