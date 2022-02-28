Russia-Ukraine war: What if Russia drops nuclear bomb on Europe? Here's what experts have to say

Follow us on Image Source : AP Putin has escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert.

Highlights Putin escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert

No country in the world has openly threatened of a nuclear attack in last several decades

Over 500,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded the country last week

Russia Ukraine Latest News: Russian President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert on Sunday. Citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions, Putin issued a directive to increase the readiness of Russia’s nuclear weapons, raising fears that the invasion of Ukraine could lead to nuclear war, whether by design or mistake which could entirely wipe out Europe.

Foreign affairs expert Rahis Singh said that no country in the world has openly threatened a nuclear attack in the last several decades. Nevertheless, if Russia uses an atomic bomb in Europe, the whole of Europe could be destroyed. In fact, Russia also has the 'Father of All Bombs' (FOAB) with which it can destroy the whole world. That's why Putin is repeatedly threatening Ukraine.

Defense affairs expert Sandeep Thapar told India TV Digital that if a 30 kiloton atomic bomb is used, an area of ​​up to 4 km can be completely destroyed. Whereas if bombs of up to 1000 kilotons are dropped, then its effect can reach as far as 100 km. This devastation happens in circular form. This attack can do more damage than Hiroshima and Nagasaki did. The atomic bomb which was dropped on Hiroshima was 15 kilotons and the bomb dropped on Nagasaki was 20 kilotons. The bombs devasted both the cities.

Thapar further added Russia could use the atomic bomb where there is no population in an area of up to 10 km. First to scare and then to show that next time there may be a nuclear attack. Thapar added that the process of delivering nuclear weapons has become much easier today. Now nuclear missiles can be launched from anywhere be it land, sea, or sky.

Putin, in ordering the nuclear alert, cited not only statements by NATO members but the hard-hitting financial sanctions imposed by the West against Russia, including Putin himself.

“Western countries aren’t only taking unfriendly actions against our country in the economic sphere, but top officials from leading NATO members made aggressive statements regarding our country,” Putin said in televised comments. U.S. defense officials would not disclose their current nuclear alert level except to say that the military is prepared all times to defend its homeland and allies.

Russia and the United States typically have land- and submarine-based nuclear forces that are on alert and prepared for combat at all times, but nuclear-capable bombers and other aircraft are not. If Putin is arming or otherwise raising the nuclear combat readiness of his bombers, or if he is ordering more ballistic missile submarines to sea, then the U.S. might feel compelled to respond in kind.

The UN refugee agency said on Monday that more than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded the country last week.

Russia, which massed almost 200,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, claims its assault is aimed only at military targets, but bridges, schools and residential neighborhoods have also been hit.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine crisis: Mamata offers unconditional support to PM Modi

Also Read | Video clip of Indian students in Ukraine appealing for help leaves Sundeep Kishan shaken

Latest World News