Russia ready for meeting between Lavrov, Blinken; Ukraine war, arrest of WSJ journo on top agenda

Russia-Ukraine war updates: Russia, for the first time, said it was ready to initiate talks with the United States but added the Biden administration must approach the Russian officials during the upcoming sessions of the United Nations.

Citing Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya, news agency TASS, said Moscow top official Sergey Lavrov is ready to hold meetings with his US counterpart Antony Blinkeen at the UN Summit this month.

However, he asserted that the Biden administration should demonstrate their will to start positive talks with Moscow.

Notably, Russian Minister Lavrov and US's Blinken are scheduled to attend a meeting at the UN Headquarters on April 24-25.

"I think that depends on two factors. First, where Secretary Blinken will be at that time, and on his ability and willingness to meet with our Foreign Minister," the Russian diplomat said.

Nebenzya said the Russian side has never "run away from whatever meetings with those people who want these meetings".

"If such a meeting is requested, I presume that Minister Lavrov will be ready to meet Secretary Blinken," Nebenzya added.

Arrest of US journo and Russia-Ukraine war may be the top agenda

Although Nebenzya did not elaborate further, as per the existing scenario, if both leaders meet, they would possibly discuss the ongoing Ukraine war and the threat announced by President Vladimir Putin a few weeks ago regarding the deployment of nuclear arsenals in Belarus.

Besides, it is also possible that the duo would discuss the arrest of US journalist.

Earlier on April 2, the US diplomat called his Russian counterpart and discussed the arrest of Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporter Evan Gershkovich. Notably, he was arrested by Russia‘s FSB security service last week in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg in the case of espionage.

