Russian military blogger and Putin's supporter killed after being ‘handed gift containing explosive’

Vladlen Tatarsky killed: In a major development, a pro-Russian blogger has reportedly been blown up in a cafe in St. Petersburg, The US Sun reported on Sunday.

According to the media reports, the well-known Russian military blogger, Vladlen Tatarsky, was killed when a bomb exploded during an event inside a cafe in St Petersburg.

Footages which are doing rounds on social media platforms show glass shattered all over the street.

16 others injured in the explosion

Conflicting reports claimed that the blogger was holding an event with some journalists. Among the Russian nationals killed in the incident, 16 others also suffered severe injuries.

The reports did not mention any claim of responsibility or provide details beyond saying that a cafe visitor carried an “explosive device.”

Russia’s Interior Ministry said everyone at the cafe at the time of the blast was being “checked for involvement.”

Notably, the blogger, whose real name is Maxim Fomin, is one of Russia's foremost military bloggers and has over five lakh followers on Telegram.

