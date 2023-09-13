Putin and Kim meet at Vostochny Cosmodrome, Russia likely to urge North Korea to refill ammunition stores

Follow us on Image Source : KREMLIN Putin and Kim meet at Vostochny Cosmodrome

North Korean Supreme leader Kim Jong Un who arrived in Russia on Tuesday via a bulletproof train, has been welcomed by President Vladimir Putin at Vostochny Cosmodrome--a Russian space site-- where the two leaders are expected to crack a deal on lethal weapons.

As they met, the Korean leader thanked Putin for his invitation to visit Russia. "Thanks for the invitation and the warm reception, despite your busy schedule," Russian state news agency TASS quoted the North Korean leader as saying to Putin.

The meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin came hours after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the sea, extending a highly provocative run in North Korean weapons testing since the start of 2022, as Kim used the distraction caused by Putin’s war on Ukraine to accelerate his weapons development.

Putin welcomed Kim’s limousine, brought from Pyongyang in the North Korean leader’s special armoured train, at the entrance to the launch facility with a handshake that lasted around 40 seconds. Putin said he was “very glad to see” Kim. Kim’s translator thanked Putin for the warm welcome, “despite being busy.”

The two leaders will sit down for talks after the tour of the cosmodrome, Russian state media reported.

Why Kim's visit is crucial for Russia?

For Putin, the meeting with Kim is an opportunity to refill ammunition stores that the 18-month-old war has drained. North Korea may have tens of millions of ageing artillery shells and rockets based on Soviet designs that could give a huge boost to the Russian army in Ukraine, analysts say.

Kim also brought Jo Chun Ryong, a ruling party official in charge of munitions policies who joined him on recent tours of factories producing artillery shells and missiles, according to South Korea.

