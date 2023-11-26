President Joe Biden announces release of 4-year-old American hostage from Gaza

Follow us on Image Source : AP A 4-year-old American prisoner and US President Joe Biden.

In a question and answer session on Sunday, US President Joe Biden declared the arrival of a 4-year-old American prisoner who had been held in Gaza since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7. Abigail Edan had been kept locked down since seeing her folks being killed by Hamas terrorists during an attack on Israel on October 7. Biden, tending to the country, communicated profound distress for what the little kid needed to persevere, depicting it as "incomprehensible."

"What she endured is unthinkable," Biden said at a news gathering, as cited by news office Reuters. On Sunday, Hamas delivered 17 prisoners, including 14 Israelis and three outsiders.

The prisoners were moved to the humanitarian organisation Red Cross, which later gave them to the Israeli powers. This is essential for the exchange deal brokered by Qatar and Egypt, with help from the US, which means trading a sum of 50 Israeli prisoners for 150 Palestinian detainees for more than four days.

This denotes the primary delay in the Israel-Hamas battle since the dangerous October 7 attack by Hamas, which passed 1,200 individuals dead and prompted around 240 people to be kidnapped.

Biden communicated trust that more American prisoners would be delivered soon and underscored his longing to expand the ongoing delay in battling to work with additional deliveries.

He consoled people in general, expressing, "We will not stop working until every hostage is returned to their loved ones." As talks proceed and the ceasefire advances, Biden said that he intended to examine what is happening further with Israeli Top state leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

