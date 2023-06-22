Modi US Visit: President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill receive PM at White House ahead of State Dinner

Follow us on Image Source : AP President, First Lady receive PM Modi at White House ahead of crucial dinner

PM Modi US Visit : US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden on Wednesday received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House for a state dinner. According to the white house, they exchanged pleasantries and posed for photos and enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India. Before entering the building, they were seen talking and smiling.

"When friends meet! PM @narendramodi arrives at the @WhiteHouse for a private engagement with @POTUS @JoeBiden, @FLOTUS @DrBiden and family. An occasion for two leaders who share close bonds of friendship to cherish special moments together," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote in a tweet.

The dinner featured the president's favourite foods, including pasta and ice cream, as per the sources. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Deputy Chief of Protocol Aseem Vohra also joined them for the intimate dinner.

President and the First Lady are hosting a State Dinner at the South Lawn of the White House. As per the updates, around 400 guests are expected to join the dinner. Modi's visit also includes an address by him to the joint session of the US Congress.

The US counter will present PM Modi with a handmade, antique American book galley from the early 20th Century.

They will also gift him a vintage American camera, accompanied by an archival facsimile print of George Eastman's Patent of the first Kodak camera, and a hardcover book of American wildlife photography.

Menu of the Dinner

The first course will include marinated millet, grilled corn kernel salad, compressed watermelon and a tangy avocado sauce. Stuffed portobello mushrooms and a creamy saffron-infused risotto are included in the main course.

Guests would be also served sumac-roasted sea bass, lemon-dill yogurt sauce, crisped Millet cakes and summer squashes upo0n request.

Rose and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcakes will be present at the dinner. Wines are also on the list- Stone Tower Chardonnay "Kristi" 2021, PATEL Red Blend 2019 and Domain Carneros Brut Rose.

California-based Chef Curtis said, "It is truly a pleasure to be able to work with the First Lady and help her to bring her culinary vision to life... we have curated a menu that really showcases the best in American cuisine and also then seasoned with Indian elements and flavours," she said.

"We are also very excited that India is leading efforts to celebrate the International Year of the Millets. We have incorporated marinated millets into our menu and the Indian cuisine elements throughout the menu," the chef said.

