PM Modi to join Chandrayaan-3 landing programme virtually from South Africa

PM Narendra Modi arrived in South Africa on Tuesday to attend the BRICS Summit 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join the Chandrayaan-3 landing programme virtually from South Africa, as per sources. The Indian Prime Minister is currently set to join the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa's Johannesburg.

All eyes are on Chandrayaan-3's programme as the landing module comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) is scheduled to make a soft-landing near the moon's south polar region at 6:04 pm on August 23 (Wednesday).

If the Chandrayaan-3 mission succeeds in making a touchdown on moon and in landing a robotic lunar rover in Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) second attempt in four years, India will become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

ISRO has also prepared Plan B if for some reason successful landing is not possible on August 23. In such a situation, the landing of Chandrayaan-3 will be done on August 27.

The landing of Lander Vikram will be in 4 phases. During this, the speed of the lander will be reduced and it will be brought to the surface of the moon. In the first stage, the lander will come to an altitude of 7.5 km from 30 km. Whereas in the second stage, the lander Vikram will come at a height of 7.5 km to 6.8 km, while in the third stage it will come at a height of 6.8 km to 800 meters and finally the lander Vikram will reach a height of 800 meters to 150 meters.

ISRO on Tuesday said, "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The mission is on schedule. Systems are undergoing regular checks. Smooth sailing is continuing. The Mission Operations Complex (MOX) is buzzed with energy & excitement!"

"The live telecast of the landing operations at MOX/ISTRAC begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST on August 23, 2023. Here are the images of the moon captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) from an altitude of about 70 km, on August 19, 2023."

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome from members of the Indian diaspora after he arrived in South Africa's Johannesburg to attend the 15th BRICS Summit 2023. He arrived at the Waterkloof Air Force base and received a ceremonial welcome by South Africa's deputy President Paul Shipokosa Mashatile.

"Landed in Johannesburg a short while ago. Looking forward to the various deliberations and meetings with world leaders during the BRICS Summit over the next few days," said PM Modi in his first post on X (formerly Twitter) after his arrival in Johannesburg.

Notably, he is going to join the first in-person BRICS Summit since 2019. The Summit will provide an opportunity to review the progress of the initiatives launched by the grouping and identify future areas of activity. During his visit, the Indian Prime Minister will also participate in the BRICS–Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue event that will be held as part of the BRICS Summit activities.

