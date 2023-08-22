BRICS Summit: PM Modi gets rousing welcome from Indian diaspora in South Africa's Johannesburg | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Narendra Modi patting a boy after his arrival in Johannesburg, South Africa.

BRICS Summit 2023 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome from members of the Indian diaspora after he arrived in South Africa's Johannesburg to attend the 15th BRICS Summit 2023. He arrived at the Waterkloof Air Force and received a ceremonial welcome by South Africa's deputy President Paul Shipokosa Mashatile.

As he arrived in Johannesburg, PM Modi was welcomed by enthusiastic members of the Indian community waving Indian and South African flags. He greeted and shook hands with many Indians, including children at the Air Force base.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that a formal ceremonial guard of honour will be extended to PM Modi. During his visit, the Indian Prime Minister will also participate in the BRICS–Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue event that will be held as part of the BRICS Summit activities.

Additionally, several members of the Indian community eagerly await PM Modi's arrival at the Sandton Sun Hotel in Johannesburg, ahead of the BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue later in the day.

"It is an honour indeed to be in the presence of the Prime Minister. He is a wonderful man and my hero," said a woman of Indian origin.

Notably, this will be the first in-person BRICS Summit since 2019. The Summit will provide an opportunity to review the progress of the initiatives launched by the grouping and identify future areas of activity.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders present in Johannesburg. Notably, the crucial meeting will be held nearly two weeks before Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to visit New Delhi for the G20 Summit. However, neither of the sides confirmed whether the leaders of India and China will hold bilateral meetings in Johannesburg.

During the meeting, it is expected that the world leaders will emphasise limiting the dominance of the United States in both shaping the economy and the world order. As of now, America monopolises the world order, where it retains itself in the top position and then Europe-- overlooking China's position.

Meanwhile, while speaking to the news agency ANI about India's expectations, BRICS Sherpa Dammu Ravi said that several issues including the next expansion of BRICS on the agenda and the use of national currency for trading and economic activity amongst the BRICS member countries.

PM Modi is in South Africa at the invitation of the country’s president Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa. The visit also marks the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between India and South Africa.

