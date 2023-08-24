Bidri vases to Nagaland shawl: PM Modi's exquisite gifts to leaders as BRICS Summit nears conclusion

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi's special gifts to leaders during BRICS Summit

As the much-anticipated 15th BRICS Summit nears a close, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a series of exquisite gifts including a pair of Bidri vases and a Nagaland shawl to eminent leaders in Johannesburg.

A pair of Bidri surahis to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

PM Modi gifted a pair of Bidri Surahis from Telangana that showcase the centuries-old Indian craftsmanship to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. The vases contain beautiful patterns are engraved on the casting and they are inlaid with pure silverware.

Bidri vases are cast with an alloy of several metals. The casting is soaked in a solution mixed with special soil of Bidar fort which has special oxidising properties. This causes the zinc alloy to turn into a lustrous black leaving the silver inlay intact to contrast stunningly with the black background.

During the process, silvers are beaten into shaoe and then final touching, painting and buffing is applied to give them an exotic look. This craft is centuries old and is carried out in many parts of India, especially Karnataka. It requires a lot of hard work, accuracy and skills.

A Nagaland shawl for South Africa's first lady Tshepo Motsepe

PM Modi gifted a Nagaland shawl for the first lady of South Africa Tshepo Motsepe. This is yet another exquisite textile art form that has existed for centuries in India and are known for their vibrant colors, intricate designs, and the use of traditional weaving techniques.

The shawls are made from materials like cotton, silk and wool that are sourced locally. The feature interesting symbolic shapes which are inspired by the myths, legends and beliefs of the Naga tribes.

According to the Naga culture, colours have different meanings and have a profound impact on their lives and well-being. Red, for instance, symbolizes courage, while black represents mourning. White is associated with purity, and green is a symbol of growth and prosperity.

A Gond painting for Brazilian President Lula da Silva

The Indian Prime Minister gifted a Gond painting to Brazilian President Lula da Silva. These paintings are one of India's most admired tribal art form. The word 'Gond' is derived from the Dravidian expression ‘Kond’ which means ‘green mountain’. Gond paintings are a famous folk art of the Gond tribal community of central India,

The Gond tribe is predominantly from Madhya Pradesh but are found in other states as well. They have existed for over 1400 years. These paintings are constructed and re-constructed with locally available natural colours and materials like charcoal, coloured soil, plant sap, leaves, cow dung, lime stone powder, etc.

ALSO READ | BRICS Summit: PM Modi, Xi Jinping agree on 'expeditious de-escalation' in Ladakh in brief conversation

Latest World News