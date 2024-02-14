PM Modi emplanes for Qatar after concluding his successful visit to UAE

Follow us on Image Source : MEA PM Narendra Modi concludes his successful visit to the UAE

Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday emplaned for Qatar to begin the second leg of his two-nation visit after concluding a successful visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), by signing several bilateral agreements and inaugurating the historic BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi.

Dressed in a light pink silk dhoti and kurta paired with a sleeveless jacket and stole, the PM participated in rituals of a ceremony to dedicate the temple to the people. Upon arrival at the grand temple complex, the Prime Minister was greeted by the members of the Indian community. Several Indian celebrities including actors Akshay Kumar, Dilip Joshi, Vivek Oberoi among others also attended the opening ceremony of the temple.

PM Modi greeted volunteers and key contributors involved in the creation of Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple and participated in the 'Global Aarti', where all 1,200 BAPS temples across the world offered prayers simultaneously on the historic occasion. He also offered flower petals at the feet of Lord Swaminarayan and was garlanded by BAPS President Mahant Swami Maharaj. He was seen inscribing the words "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (The World is One Family) on a stone using a hammer and a chisel.

Addressing the inaugural event after the inauguration, PM Modi said, "Today, the United Arab Emirates has written a golden chapter in human history. A beautiful and divine temple is being inaugurated here. Many years of hard work have been involved behind this moment. The blessings of Lord Swaminarayan are attached (to this occasion)".

While addressing the 'Dedication Ceremony' of the BAPS Hindu Mandir following the inauguration, PM Modi emphasised that the temple would serve as a symbol of unity and harmony. He said that the UAE, which till now was known for Burj Khalifa, Future Museum, Sheikh Zayed Mosque and other hi-tech buildings, has now added another cultural chapter to its identity.

Deepening India-UAE cooperation

After PM Modi arrived in the UAE and met President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, several key agreements were signed between the two countries, including an agreement on the India-Middle East Economic Corridor, an MoU on cooperation in the field of electricity interconnection and trade and an Agreement on interlinking of the instant payment platforms - UPI (India) and AANI (UAE).

He also addressed the high-profile 'Ahlan Modi' programme in Abu Dhabi, amid a rousing welcome from the Indian community and chants of 'Modi-Modi' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', where he guaranteed that India will become the third-largest economy of the world under his third term. PM Modi began his address by saying 'Bharat-UAE dosti zindabad'. Speaking to the Indian diaspora, he said, "You have created a new history in Abu Dhabi. You have come from all corners of UAE, and different states of India, but the hearts of everyone are connected."

PM Modi in Qatar

This would be the PM's second visit to Qatar, his last being in June 2016. PM Modi's visit to Qatar is aimed at discussing ways to further strengthen overall ties, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. This comes at a crucial point as Qatar released all eight former Indian Navy personnel who were awarded death sentences on the charges of espionage.

This was a major diplomatic victory for India, as swiftly mobilised diplomatic channels and legal assistance to secure the release of the veterans after expressing "deep shock" at their death sentence by Qatar’s Court of First Instance. The MEA moved the Court of Appeal in Qatar against the verdict and assisted in their safe return. PM Modi personally supervised the developments in the release of seven Indian Navy veterans from Qatar, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said.

The released personnel include Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Saurabh Vashisht, Commander Purenendu Tiwari, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, Commander Amit Nagpal, and Sailor Ragesh. They had distinguished careers in the Indian Navy, with some receiving awards for excellence.

The Indian government hailed the decision to release the veterans, with seven out of the eight already returning to India. The government appreciated Qatar's move, expressing gratitude to the Amir of the State of Qatar for enabling their release and safe return home. This diplomatic breakthrough underscores the close ties between India and Qatar, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's discussions on the well-being of the Indian community during his meeting with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

India-Qatar ties

Before departing for the two-nation visit starting from the UAE, PM Modi said, "In Qatar, I am looking forward to meeting His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir, under whose leadership Qatar continues to witness tremendous growth and transformation. I am also looking forward to meeting other high dignitaries in Qatar."

"India and Qatar enjoy historically close and friendly relations. In recent years, our multifaceted ties have continued to deepen in all spheres including high level political exchanges, growing trade and investment between two countries, strengthening of our energy partnership, and cooperation in culture and education. The presence of over 800,000 strong Indian community in Doha is a testament to our strong people-to-people ties," he added.

The relationship between the two countries has grown multifaceted with robust energy partnership and collaboration in culture, education, and security. The bilateral trade currently stands at approximately USD 20 billion, with Qatar emerging as a significant investor across various sectors in India.

Additionally, The government is likely to ink a multi-billion-dollar agreement on Tuesday to extend LNG imports from Qatar until 2048, with rates anticipated to be lower than current prices, according to sources. The deal will be signed between Petronet LNG Ltd and QatarEnergy during India Energy Week in Betul, Goa.



