Addressing a gathering, the Prime Minister hailed the success of Chandrayaan-3, saying India has become the first country to land in the dark zone, at the south pole of the Moon.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Athens Updated on: August 25, 2023 21:34 IST
Image Source : 'X'/NARENDRAMODI PM Modi addresses Indian diaspora in Greece

During his ongoing trip to Greece, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the Indian diaspora in Athens on Friday. Addressing a gathering, the Prime Minister hailed the success of Chandrayaan-3, saying India has become the first country to land in the dark zone, at the south pole of the Moon. "By hoisting the Tiranga on the Moon, we have made the world aware of India's capabilities. Congratulatory messages are pouring in from across the world...The social media is full of congratulatory messages," he added. 

"When the achievement is this big, its celebration also continues. Your faces say that wherever you might be in the world, India beats in your heart...I congratulate you once again on the grand success of Chandrayaan-3..." PM Modi further said. 

