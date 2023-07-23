Pakistan: Senior police officer found dead in Lahore after consuming aphrodisiacs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Senior police officer in Pakistan's Lahore died after consuming aphrodisiacs

Lahore Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Shariq Jamal was found dead in his flat on Saturday after he allegedly consumed some aphrodisiac drugs, in the capital of Pakistan's Punjab province, according to police.

The details of the police officer's post-mortem report are yet be released. His body had been shifted to the city mortuary, PTI reported.

A senior officer of the Punjab police said that Jamal was with a woman when he reportedly suffered a heart attack after consuming aphrodisiac pills, which are banned in Pakistan.

"The woman, who is an officer in the Election Commission of Pakistan, told police investigators that Jamal took sex pills after which his condition deteriorated," said the officer, who also informed that the woman was in a relationship with the DIG for some time.

The prohibited medicines were found in Jamal's room and the woman has been taken into custody, further added the official.

Pakistan authorities are known to often impose heavy fines on pharmacies and arrest the sellers of aphrodisiac medicines.

