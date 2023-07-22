Pakistan: Imran Khan guilty of masterminding May 9 attacks, says govt

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has been found guilty of inciting attacks on army bases, including the Lahore Corps Commander House, an anti-terrorism court was told by the public authority investigator on Friday.

Nonetheless, the ATC Lahore expanded Khan's pre-arrest bail in five terrorism cases till August 8.

"A special prosecutor on Friday told the ATC that a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) of Punjab police completed its probe into the May 9 attacks on military and state buildings and found Imran Khan guilty of abetment and other terrorism charges," a court official told PTI.

More details are awaited...

