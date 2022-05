Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

Pakistan increases petrol price: In yet another blow for the common man in Pakistan, petrol prices have been increased by Rs 30, according to local media reports. The rise in petroleum products will be effective from Thursday midnight. Post this rise, one litre of petrol in Pakistan will cost Rs 179.85 (approx) while diesel Rs 174.15 per litre.

